NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for three games Friday for boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Kadri was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct midway through the third period in the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 loss Thursday night.

Seconds after Wingels caught Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit, Kadri left his feet and drove the kneeling Wingels’ head into the boards.

Kadri was suspended for the fourth time in his career. He had 32 goals and 23 assists in the regular season.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night in Boston.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

FLYERS 5, PENGUINS 1: Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 34 shots and visiting Philadelphia cooled off Pittsburgh to even the first-round series at a game apiece.

Shane Gostisbehere, Travis Konecny, Andrew McDonald and Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers. They bounced back from an embarrassing 7-0 loss in the opener to beat the Penguins for the first time this season.

Game 3 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Patric Hornqvist scored Pittsburgh’s goal with just over 5 minutes left to avoid the shutout, but the Penguins looked ordinary for long stretches.

Matt Murray’s shutout streak dating to the 2017 Stanley Cup finals ended at 226:49 when Gostisbehere scored on the power play late in the first period. Murray finished with 16 saves to lose for just the third time in 17 home playoff starts in his career.

Flyers Coach Dave Hakstol made no changes to the lineup that was picked apart in the series opener.

JETS 4, WILD 1: Winnipeg scored three third-period goals to pull away from visiting Minnesota to take a 2-0 series lead.

Game 2 is in Minnesota at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tyler Myers gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the second and Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine tacked on goals in the third period.

Zach Parise scored a power-play goal for the Wild in the final minute.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.