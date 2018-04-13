NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser took the witness stand Friday at his sexual assault retrial, declaring for a second jury that he knocked her out her with three blue pills and then sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

“I was weak. I was limp, and I just could not fight him off,” said Andrea Constand, once again confronting the 80-year-old comedian in court after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

Her harrowing account of sexual molestation was remarkably similar to the one she gave at last year’s trial, and jurors watched intently and scribbled notes as she described how Cosby – the good-guy celebrity she viewed as a mentor and friend – had betrayed her trust.

Constand, who worked as a women’s basketball administrator at Temple University, his alma mater, said Cosby offered her pills and a sip of wine after she said she was “stressed” about telling the Temple coach of her plans to leave to study massage therapy in her native Canada. He called the pills “your friends” and told her they would “help take the edge off.”

Instead, Constand said, the pills made her black out. She awoke to find the actor known as “America’s Dad” penetrating her with his fingers, touching her breast and putting her hand on his penis.

She said she wanted Cosby to stop but couldn’t say anything. She tried moving her arms and legs but couldn’t.

Constand said she awoke between 4 and 5 a.m. to find her bra up around her neck and her pants half unzipped. She said Cosby stopped her as she went to leave: “All he said was there’s a muffin and tea on the table and then, ‘All right’ and then I left.”

Afterward, Constand said, “I was really humiliated. I was in shock. And I was really confused.”

Cosby has said he gave Constand the cold medicine Benadryl and that she consented to sex.

