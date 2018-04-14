The Portland Sea Dogs won their second straight game with a 3-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Sea Dogs starter Mike Shawaryn, considered the best pitching prospect on the Portland roster, pitched six shutout innings while allowing three hits and one walk and striking out five. Shawaryn (1-1), a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, now has a 1.69 ERA after two Double-A starts.

Portland's Esteban Quiroz dives back to first base on a pickoff attempt during Saturday's 3-0 win over the Binghamton Mets. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The third hit allowed by Shawaryn was a Tim Tebow leadoff double to the right-field corner in the sixth inning. Tebow went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts.

Portland (3-5) recorded four singles in the first inning – including Tate Matheny’s RBI – off Binghamton starter Nasil Crismatt (1-1). Crismatt left with bases loaded in the fifth, and reliever Eric Hanhold walked Esteban Quiroz, giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

Matheny reached base four times. He walked in the eighth and eventually scored on Jeremy Rivera’s single.

Daniel McGrath relieved Shawaryn and pitched two hitless innings. Adam Lau made is third scoreless appearance of the season, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save

The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated

