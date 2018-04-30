Maine State Police arrested a man on the Maine Turnpike on charges related to sex trafficking and a homicide in Massachusetts.

Trooper John Darcy and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on the turnpike in Kennebunk around 11:30 p.m. April 27. During the stop, 35-year-old Jason Mcleod of Mattapan, Massachusetts, was arrested on a nationwide extradition warrant out of Massachusetts.

Police say the charges on the warrant for sex trafficking stemmed from a homicide in Massachusetts. The warrant had been issued earlier in the day.

Mcleod was taken to the York County Jail, where he is being held pending extradition to Massachusetts. He is expected to appear in court this week.

