Police say a Minot man was arrested Sunday after he tried to strangle his wife at their home in Minot.

Benjamin Farwell, 33, was arrested and charged with Class B domestic assault, the Maine State Police said in a post on their Facebook page Monday.

State trooper Nathan Jamo and Sgt. James Jacques of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office were called to the couple’s home in Minot around 5 a.m. Sunday to investigate a complaint of a domestic assault, the state police said.

The victim told Jamo that Farwell, a convicted felon, was intoxicated and had access to weapons. She also told police that her husband would not be happy that she had contacted authorities.

The officers located Farwell inside the home and after conducting an investigation arrested him without incident.

Farwell was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail, where he was being held Monday. State police said that Farwell has a prior conviction for domestic assault.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.