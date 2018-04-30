EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed cornerback Terence Newman, bringing the NFL’s oldest active defensive player back for a 16th season that will begin five days after he turns 40.

Newman, who has played the last three years with the Vikings, has 42 career interceptions, tops among active players. With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes the starters on the outside, Newman and Mackensie Alexander remain the primary options to play the slot in the nickel defense. The Vikings also drafted Mike Hughes out of Central Florida in the first round Thursday.

The Vikings also exercised the fifth-year contract option on Waynes on a busy Monday.

The NFL announced that practice squad wide receiver Cayleb Jones was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy, the second Vikings player to do so this month. Backup linebacker Kentrell Brothers also got a four-game ban.

WASHINGTON: If other teams worried about LSU running back Derrius Guice’s character, prompting his fall from first-round prospect to late-second-round pick, the senior VP of player personnel, Doug Williams, figures he had “inside information.”

“We do have some inside information and some influence that helped us along the way. Plus we had met with the kid. We went to dinner with the kid. We brought the kid up here. Where Guice is from, I’m from the same area, basically. I knew Guice. I knew who he is. I know where he comes from,” Williams said. “And when you talk about a kid that has produced on the field the way he has … he’s just a happy-go kid who likes to play football. And I think we were fortunate enough to get a guy like that.”

49ERS: The former girlfriend of linebacker Reuben Foster submitted a video to prosecutors to support her statement that she lied when she told authorities Foster had hit her.

But Santa Clara County prosecutor Jim Dermertzis said the district attorney’s office will continue to prosecute a domestic violence case against Foster even if his ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, does not cooperate.

• The team exercised the fifth-year option, worth about $9 million, to keep defensive end Arik Armstead under contract through 2019.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh released veteran safety J.J. Wilcox just days after selecting a pair of safeties in the NFL draft.

Wilcox played in 12 games for the Steelers in 2017 after they acquired him from Tampa Bay last September for late-round picks in the 2018 and 2019 drafts. Wilcox had one interception with Pittsburgh while playing primarily as a reserve.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed 13 undrafted rookies, and cut veteran punter Brad Nortman and third-year receiver Jaelen Strong.

The Jaguars selected Mississippi State punter Logan Cooke in the seventh round of the NFL draft and chose LSU receiver DJ Chark in the second, making Nortman and Strong expendable.

BROWNS: The team exercised the fifth-year option on defensive back Damarious Randall, acquired during the offseason from Green Bay.

Cleveland traded quarterback DeShone Kizer and swapped draft picks on March 14 with the Packers for Randall, who is expected to play free safety, allowing Jabrill Peppers to move to strong safety, where he played more at Michigan.

MATT MILLEN, A former NFL player and general manager, said he’s being treated for a rare disease that robbed his heart of most normal functions.

