GORHAM — The University of Southern Maine rallied to a 5-2 win over Bowdoin on Tuesday, putting Coach Ed Flaherty on the edge of a milestone with his 999th career victory.

The Huskies (25-8) will try to get Flaherty his 1,000th win on Wednesday at home against Bates. On Tuesday against the Polar Bears (14-17), Jake Dexter broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh, stealing home plate on a double-steal. Anthony Degifico followed with an RBI single, scoring Andrew Olszak, then Kyle Heath drove in Tanner Laberge with a single to make it 5-2.

USM Coach Ed Flaherty will go for his 1,000th career win Wednesday against Bates. Staff photo by Jill Brady Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bowdoin took a 2-1 lead in the third when Brendan O’Neal hit a two-run home run, but Southern Maine tied it in the fifth on an RBI double by Olszak.

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS WITH NORWICH: Kevin Aylward scored on Luke Johnson’s groundout as St. Joseph’s (27-11, 10-4) went into the 10th inning to beat the Cadets (7-22, 7-7) in the first game of a regular-season ending GNAC doubleheader in Northfield, Vermont.

Norwich came back with a 6-5 win in the second game behind three RBI from Drew Caldwell.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, MOUNT IDA 2: Katie Chadbourne scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Kaylee Burns as the Monks (19-17, 15-9 GNAC) beat the Mustangs (15-24, 9-15) in Standish.

St. Joseph’s took a 2-0 lead in the third with Melodie Bailey’s RBI single, driving in Chadbourne, but Mount Ida countered with two in the fourth to tie the game.

Libby Pomerleau stole home in the first to give the Monks a 1-0 lead.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 8, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 7: Tristan Dundas scored twice, including the winning goal with two seconds left in overtime, and the third-seeded Huskies (8-8) rallied over the final 1:36 to get by the sixth-seeded Corsairs (8-9) in the first round of the Little East Conference tournament at Hannaford Field in Gorham.

Seth Wing tied the game at 7-7 with 1:36 left for the Huskies.

Southern Maine took a 6-5lead heading into the fourth when Dundas scored with a second left in the third. Tom Donahue scored a pair of goals in the fourth to give the Corsairs a 7-6 advantage.

The Huskies advance to play second-seeded Eastern Connecticut at 7 p.m. Thursday.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ROGER WILLIAMS 18, UNE 6: Kaelin Hogan had three goals and seven assists to lead No. 2 Roger Williams over No. 6 University of New England in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament at Bristol, R.I.

The Hawks (13-3) advance to face top-seeded Endicott in Friday’s title match. The Nor’easters end the season at 8-9.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 16, SOUTHERN MAINE 15: Leah Douty broke a 13-13 tie with 7:05 left and the fourth-seeded Corsairs (11-6) battled back from a 10-7 halftime deficit to beat the fifth-seeded Huskies (9-8) in the first round of the Little East conference tournament in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

USM tied the game at 13 when Alex Farley scored her fourth goal of the game, but Douty countered with her go-ahead less than two minutes later.

Ruth Nadeau scored six goals for the Huskies, while Farley scored four.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.