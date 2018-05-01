Tuesday's Major League roundup: Rangers hit two homers in 12th to top Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered on consecutive pitches off Nick Goody in the 12th inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Michael Brantley tied the game in the ninth with a two-out grand slam off Keone Kela, but the Rangers bailed out their closer who entered the inning with a 6-2 lead.

Jurickson Profar, right, of the Rangers looks toward first base after getting Cleveland's Bradley Zimmer out at second base in the third inning of Tuesday's game. Francisco Lindor was out at first base for the double play. Texas won in 12 innings, 8-6. Associated Press/Tony Dejak Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Goody (0-2) recorded the final outs in the 10th and stranded two runners in the 11th. The right-hander retired Nomar Mazara to start the 12th, but Gallo homered to dead center to put Texas ahead. Kiner-Falefa, who had a career-high four hits, homered into the bleachers.

Alex Claudio (1-1) pitched the final three innings.

Kela entered the game to begin the ninth in a non-save situation and loaded the bases with one out.

Tyler Naquin singled and Bradley Zimmer hit into a fielder’s choice. Singles by Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis loaded the bases.

Jose Ramirez struck out on a full count before Brantley hammered an 0-2 pitch to right for his first career grand slam.

TIGERS 2, RAYS 1: Matthew Boyd allowed one run in six innings, and that finally was enough to earn the left-hander a victory when as Detroit beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Boyd (1-2) began this season with three straight outings of at least six innings with one run allowed, but took a loss and two no-decisions. Against Tampa Bay, he allowed seven hits and a walk and struck out seven, and his teammates provided just enough support.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 1: Pinch-hitter Yadiel Rivera improved his .100 batting average with a one-out RBI single in the 10th inning as Miami Marlins win its fourth game in a row by beating Philadelphia.

The Phillies lost their fourth consecutive game and fell to 4-1 in extra innings. The Marlins have won six of seven after a 5-17 start.

Cameron Maybin hit a one-out triple in the 10th against Yacksel Rios (3-1). After Miguel Rojas was intentionally walked, Rivera lined a 1-1 pitch to right center.

Rivera was 2 for 20 this season before his hit. The RBI was his first since 2016.

NATIONALS 12, PIRATES 4: Slumping Bryce Harper was moved to the leadoff spot for the first time since 2013 and responded with a three-run homer that helped Max Scherzer win his fifth straight start as Washington beat Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 1: Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl opened the game with consecutive homers off Kyle Hendricks, and Colorado won at Chicago, ending a season-high five game winning streak for the Cubs.

With the wind blowing out on a warm night at Wrigley Field, Nolan Arenado also homered as Colorado stopped a three-game slide. Jon Gray (3-4) pitched seven crisp innings for his second straight win after dropping three in a row.

NOTES

Clay Buchholz was released from a minor league contract by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, the day he had the right to terminate the deal and become a free agent.

The 33-year-old right-hander signed with the Royals in March as he attempted to return from right forearm surgery that caused him to miss most of last season.

Buchholz started for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, allowing one earned run and four hits over five innings in a no-decision at Colorado Springs. In two appearances with Omaha and one with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Buchholz had a 1.13 ERA but walked seven in 16 innings.

If added to Kansas City’s 40-man roster, he would have received a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.

ORIOLES: Executive vice president Dan Duquette said Tuesday that the team isn’t ready to move parts when asked about the club’s willingness to engage in trade talks regarding shortstop Manny Machado.

“We’re still evaluating our club for 2018,” Duquette said. “Basically, we still need to figure out where we’re going to be, so I think we need a little bit more time to do that.”

GIANTS: Right-hander Johnny Cueto has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, and the Giants said left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been cleared to resume throwing.

IN JAPAN: Oakland and Seattle will play an opening two-game series in Tokyo on March 20 and 21, the fifth time Major League Baseball will start its season in Japan.

Oakland will be the home team for both games. Both the Athletics and Mariners will play Japanese teams in exhibitions on March 17 and 18.

