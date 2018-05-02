FOOTBALL

The NFL players’ union says former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.

Reid, a Pro Bowler in 2013, had joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick two seasons ago in kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release in San Francisco. Reid continued the quarterback’s protests. Reid, 26, became a free agent this offseason when his rookie contract with the 49ers expired.

• According to reports, New England declined the fifth-year options for three players, defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Malcom Brown, and receiver Phillip Dorsett.

• The Browns traded tight end Randall Telfer to the Chiefs for defensive end Dadi Nicolas.

• The Jaguars declined to exercise the fifth-year option on defensive end Dante Fowler’s rookie contract.

• The Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on injured reserve for the 2018 season to give him more time to recover from spinal stabilization surgery.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool advanced to its first league final in more than a decade despite a 4-2 loss at host Roma.

The Reds scored two early goals and that was all they needed to advance 7-6 on aggregate after a 5-2 win in the first leg of the semifinals.

FIFA: FIFA has banned a former El Salvador coach for two years for his role in offering players money to perform well in a World Cup qualifying game, and thereby help his native Honduras.

FIFA ethics committee judges found Ramon Maradiaga guilty of “bribery and corruption” and failing to report the plot, soccer’s world governing body said.

El Salvador’s players were offered cash by a third party if they managed to win – or at least avoid losing by two goals or more – in a qualifier against Canada in September 2016. A big defeat risked helping Canada progress ahead of Honduras. It’s against FIFA rules for third parties to offer cash incentives to teams.

TENNIS

PRAGUE OPEN: Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

MUNICH OPEN: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev began his title defense with a 6-7 (12), 6-4, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Spencer Gallagher was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR for violating its substance-abuse policy, less than a week after winning his first career Xfinity Series race.

Gallagher agreed to participate in NASCAR’s substance-abuse recovery program.

PREP SCHOOLS

BOYS’ LACROSSE: Bailey Beakes and Jackson Travis scored four goals apiece as Berwick Academy handled Bancroft School 16-2 at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jackson Sidford added two goals and Brad Simas dished out three assists as the Bulldogs (4-6) got goals from nine players.

Bancroft fell to 2-3.

SOFTBALL: McKayla Leary was 2 for 3 with a double for Berwick Academy (0-6) as it fell to Newton Country Day School (5-1) 16-3 in six innings at South Berwick.

Andrea Caradonna, Delaney Kingsland and Chanel Bedard each had hits for the Bulldogs.

