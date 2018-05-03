Chile – one of many nations with a swelling obesity rate – has slapped black stop-sign-shaped warning labels on high-calorie or high-fat treats like cookies, chips, salad dressings and cereals. Caution! Fat and calories ahead!

Now those appetite-chilling warning labels could work their way into the U.S. How? Via a revised North American Free Trade Agreement. As part of these talks, officials in Mexico and Canada are discussing similar warning labels, The New York Times reports. The Trump administration, egged on by the food industry, seeks to quash efforts to force American manufacturers to stick similar warning labels on junk food.

NAFTA talks now have gained momentum; the Trump administration is pushing to strike a deal within days.

The U.S. argues persuasively that such warning labels “inappropriately” suggest that a “hazard” exists from eating such foods. Such labels miss the point: The obesity crisis isn’t caused by high-calorie, high-fat, high-sugar food. It is caused by people eating too much of those foods.

Many Americans are too fat. Childhood obesity is a major health crisis. That’s why we support informational labels that tell consumers ingredients and calories of what’s inside the package or bottle. We also appreciate calorie counts on restaurant menus.

But let Americans decide for themselves whether the momentary joy of that chocolate cake is worth the longer-term prospect of tighter belts.

Savvy manufacturers know that many consumers demand healthier fare. Last year the Consumer Goods Forum reported that major food and beverage companies tinkered with over 180,000 products in 2016, slashing sugar and salt most often.

This is how the market works best. Consumers demand healthier products, companies respond.

Government officials, back off. Warning labels belong on lethal medications, not Sour Patch Kids.

