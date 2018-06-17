NEW YORK — Wilmer Font held the high-scoring Yankees in check in the latest Tampa Bay game started by a reliever, and the Rays held off New York 3-1 Sunday to avoid a sweep.

Matt Duffy drove in two runs with a second-inning single for his first multi-RBI game in over a month. Carlos Gomez had an RBI double as Tampa Bay scored all three runs in the second against CC Sabathia (4-2).

Tampa Bay beat New York for the first time this season. The Yankees opened the season with five straight wins, outscoring the Rays 31-10 over the games, and was trying for a four-game sweep.

In his fourth start, Font turned in his best performance of the year in any role, allowing just one run in 42/3 innings with five strikeouts. Tampa Bay used a reliever to open for the 15th time in 29 games.

Chaz Roe (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory. Sergio Romo closed for his third save.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 4: Carlos Correa hit a tying home run, and Houston won its 11th straight game, finishing off a dominant 10-0 trip by rallying past Kansas City.

The Astros trailed 4-3 in the eighth before Correa’s leadoff shot. Evan Gattis then put them ahead during a three-run burst.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1: Shane Bieber pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, helping Cleveland defeat visiting Minnesota.

Bieber scattered 10 hits and struck out seven in 52/3 innings in his second career start.

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 5: Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI single off the center-field wall in the 11th inning and host Oakland beat Los Angeles after rallying for two runs in the ninth to tie it.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 1: Nicholas Castellanos homered and Blaine Hardy pitched one-run ball into the sixth, leading visiting Detroit to its fifth straight win.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, PADRES 1: Julio Teheran pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled from his first start since coming off the disabled list, and Atlanta relievers gave up six hits in finishing off a win at home.

PHILLIES 10, BREWERS 9: Maikel Franco homered and drove in four runs and Philadelphia held off the Brewers’ ninth-inning rally to win at Milwaukee.

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger in a four-run ninth as New York rallied to beat Arizona at Phoenix.

GIANTS 4, DODGERS 1: Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt each hit a two-run homer and Chris Stratton pitched six solid innings to help San Francisco avoid a three-game sweep at Los Angeles and end the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak.

REDS 8, PIRATES 6: Eugenio Suarez homered for the second straight game and Joey Votto celebrated his 1,500th major league contest by going 2 for 4 with two RBI as Cincinnati held on at Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 10, MARLINS 4: Jace Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered to help Baltimore snap a nine-game losing streak.

RANGERS 13, ROCKIES 12: Jose Trevino blooped a two-run single, capping a four-run rally in the ninth that sent Texas to a win at home.

BLUE JAYS 8, NATIONALS 6: Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte broke a tie with back-to-back home runs in the eighth, Randal Grichuk added a pair of solo homers and Toronto completed a three-game sweep at home.

