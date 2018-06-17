HIGH SCHOOLS

Westbrook High junior Nyagoa Bayak finished second in the high jump at the New Balance High School Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday.

Bayak cleared 5 feet, 101/2 inches on her second attempt. Shelby Tyler (Indiana) also cleared 5-101/2, as did third-place finisher Kenya Livingston (North Carolina) and fourth-place finisher Thea Shaw (Washington, D.C.). Tyler won because she had the fewest misses during competition.

Bayak won the New England title last week, matching her own state record with a leap of 5-11.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Chad De La Guerra hit a two-run homer to spark a five-run first inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs (26-41) held on for a 5-3 victory over the Bowie Baysox (29-37) to complete a three-game sweep at Bowie, Maryland.

Luke Tendler added a bases-loaded single, scoring two, and Austin Rei followed with a sacrifice fly to help the Sea Dogs win their fourth straight game.

Portland starter Matt Kent (4-4) allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

De La Guerra, Tendler and Danny Mars each had two hits for the Sea Dogs.

AMERICAN LEGION: Dylan Francoeur hit a two-run triple in the third, and Coastal Landscape (2-0) held on for a 3-1 win over Staples Crossing (0-1) in a Zone 3 game at South Berwick.

Francoeur also earned the win, allowing a run on three hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Hunter Sawtelle hit an RBI double in the fourth for Staples Crossing.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Roger Federer beat Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3) to mark his return from three months off by winning the title at Stuttgart, Germany.

The Swiss great, who is assured of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal on Monday, broke at 1-1 in the opening set and held his nerve in the second, where Raonic double-faulted.

Federer skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row, but he wrapped up his 18th grass-court title in 1 hour, 18 minutes – his 98th title overall and third of the season.

NOTTINGHAM OPEN: Johanna Konta failed to shake the umpire’s hand after a bad-tempered end to the final, with Ashleigh Barty winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at Nottingham, England.

Konta recovered from 4-1 down in the decider to level at 4-4 but got angry with umpire Paula Vieira Souza for not overruling a Barty shot that looked long as the top-seeded Australian held for 5-4.

AUTO RACING

OXFORD PLAINS SPEEDWAY: Calvin Rose Jr. of Turner raced to his first career Super Late Model win Saturday night in Oxford, topping the Budweiser Championship Series.

Rose, a Street Stock champion two years ago, led all but one of the headline event’s 50 laps.

Kelly Moore of Scarborough finished second after battling Gabe Brown of Center Conway, New Hampshire. Scott McDaniel of Livermore and TJ Brackett rounded out the top-five.

Other winners were Matt Dufault of Turner in the 30-lap Street Stock event, Mike McKinney of Berlin, New Hampshire, in the 20-lap Bandit event, Nate Symonds of Casco in a 15-lap showcase for the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association Hobby division, and Thomas Brackett of Auburn in the Rookie division.

– Staff and news service report

