MEXICO CITY — Thousands of exuberant Mexican soccer fans took to the streets Sunday to cheer their national team’s long-shot win against Germany in Mexico’s first match of the World Cup.

The 1-0 stunner has given Mexicans hope that their team might win the tournament for the first time. Mexico has competed in the World Cup since it kicked off in 1930. The highest it has advanced is the quarterfinals in 1986 and 1970, both played in Mexico.

Lozano’s goal set off such a commotion that seismic detectors in Mexico City registered a false earthquake, which the geological institute said may have been generated by “massive jumps” across the city. Spectators who gathered to watch the match on a big TV screen in the central Zocalo square screamed with joy after the goal.

After the game, throngs of fans dressed in green converged around the iconic Angel of Independence monument, bouncing with joy and waving the Mexican flag. Small groups chanted “Mexico” and “Yes we could!” Some broke into song, including the traditional Cielito Lindo tune best known for its “Ay, Ay, Ay, Ay” chorus. Car horns blared, whistles were blown and drums beat for hours after the match.

“We aspire to win a World Cup this time,” said Miguel Paez, a 31-year-old who donned a Mexican wrestling mask in the colors of the national flag as he celebrated on Mexico City’s main avenue, Paseo de la Reforma.

EGYPT: A team official confirmed that goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declined to receive a player of the match trophy for religious reasons.

The trophy, an artistic red goblet, is sponsored by Budweiser. Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

The Egypt team director said Elshenawy said a “few words” and posed for photos but didn’t take the goblet.

He said there was no policy for members of the all-Muslim team regarding dealings with sponsors or prizes linked to alcohol.

TUNISIA: Coach Nabil Maaloul said ahead of Monday’s opening game against England that his team is carrying not only the hopes of 12 million Tunisians but those of Africa as a whole and of the Arab world.

African teams have made a disappointing start to the World Cup. Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria lost their first matches. Senegal plays Poland on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Maaloul said England players are having to contend with higher expectations. That’s why he expects the game to be tight.

PANAMA: Coach Hernan Dario Gomez admits Panama has trouble scoring and will need a good day Monday to have any chance against Belgium.

Asked if Panama could match Iceland’s draw with Argentina, he didn’t bother picking the right words. He said this Argentina “is not at the same level as Belgium right now.”

SWEDEN: Coach Janne Andersson said one of his staff got into a closed South Korea training session and was asked to leave, leading to a squabble between the teams over spying ahead of their game Monday.

