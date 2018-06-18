When Walter Bahr walked off the field in Brazil after the famous United States victory over England at the 1950 World Cup, he didn’t expect to become a soccer celebrity.

Known for many years as the father of two NFL place-kickers, Bahr regained prominence in his own right when the Americans returned to soccer’s showcase in 1990 after a 40-year-absence.

The last living player from that 1950 team, Bahr died Monday in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, at age 91, according to granddaughter Lindsey D. Bahr, a film writer for The Associated Press. His death was caused by complications that resulted from a broken hip.

“I say the older I get, the more famous I become,” Bahr told the AP in 2010. “I wasn’t for famous for 50 years.”

A team of soccer unknowns, the U.S. won 1-0 over an England side that included Alf Ramsey and Tom Finney, who earned knighthoods.

Bahr and his teammates were portrayed in the 2005 movie “The Game of Their Lives.”

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Football Confederation is questioning FIFA about the procedures used for video review in Sunday’s opening match against Switzerland, a 1-1 draw.

The confederation says it is asking FIFA to clarify if the system was used during two key second-half decisions that went against the five-time world champion. The first was a push on defender Miranda that aided Switzerland’s equalizer, and the second was a no-call that Brazil felt should have produced a penalty on a play involving forward Gabriel Jesus.

LITTLE BUGS were a big annoyance on Monday during England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia.

Midges descended on the Volgograd Arena and players from both sides, but particularly those from England, spent an undue amount of time trying to ward them off during the match.

Midges are not uncommon in Volgograd at this time of year. Although the insects are harmless enough, the swarms can be a distraction.

ARGENTINA: Coach Jorge Sampaoli is planning major changes for his team’s next match.

In Argentina’s first training session since a disappointing 1-1 draw against Iceland, Sampaoli tried a different tactical approach Monday. He tested a system with three central defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Tagliafico. Mercado was replacing Marcos Rojo, who put in a poor performance against Iceland in a line of four defenders.

RUSSIA: A conservative legislator in Russia says he wants to ban “mockery” of the national soccer team because the players are “fighting for the honor of our country.”

Vitaly Milonov told the AP that soccer players and their coach should be considered like “our diplomats, our army.”

MEXICO: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after its fans used an anti-gay slur during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Germany.

Some supporters chanted the slur when Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer prepared to take a goal kick in the 24th minute.

EGYPT: Mohamed Salah showed signs of discomfort with his injured left shoulder on Monday while taking part in the team’s final training session before its match against Russia on Tuesday.

The Premier League’s player of the season was an unused substitute in the team’s opening match Friday.

“I hope he will be fit to play,” Egypt Coach Hector Cuper said Monday before training began. “I’m sure he will be able to play.”

COLOMBIA: James Rodriguez, the top scorer of the 2014 World Cup, is not guaranteed to play in Colombia’s opening match against Japan on Tuesday as he recovers from a left calf injury.

