LEWISTON — Lewiston police have charged a man in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning on the corner of Bartlett and Pine streets.
On Tuesday, Jordan Waterman, 26, of Lewiston, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct and violation of conditions of release, according to a written statement from the Lewiston Police Department.
According to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre, there was a fight between two men at about 4:14 a.m. Saturday, resulting in the shooting and wounding of a 26-year-old man. The wound is not considered life-threatening.
The victim and the suspect know each other and the shooting is the result of an earlier argument between the two, according to police.
Waterman was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.
According to police, this arrest is not related to the ongoing investigation into the fight in Kennedy Park on June 12 that resulted in the death of one man.
