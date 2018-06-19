Anthony Bohn will join the Maine Mariners as an assistant to head coach Riley Armstrong.
Bohn, 33, is a Florida native who served as assistant coach of the North American Hockey League’s Aberdeen Wings for the past two seasons. He played collegiately at St. Mary’s University in Minnesota.
Prior to his time in Aberdeen, Bohn served as an assistant coach of the NAHL’s Topeka Roadrunners. Joining him in Maine will be his wife and twin sons.
“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Mariners hockey staff,” Bohn said, in a prepared statement. “The opportunity for my first professional coaching position with an organization like the Mariners is something special to me and my family and I look forward to doing everything I can to help the Mariners succeed both on and off the ice.”
The ECHL Mariners will begin their inaugural season Oct. 15 at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.
