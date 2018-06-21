A 46-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing another man Wednesday night outside the Preble Street Resource Center, police said.
George Merrill is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on the charge. His alleged victim was a 22-year-old man, listed by police as homeless, who is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police were called to the area of Preble and Portland streets about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and several people fighting.
Officers are investigating what connection or relationship, if any, the two men had with each other. The victim was not identified. It was unclear whether Merrill had a permanent address.
When they arrived, officers found the victim, who was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.
Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing are asking anyone with information about what occurred to contact investigators at 874-8575.
-
Life & Culture
Serena Williams says boys need domestic abuse education
-
Life & Culture
Demi Lovato's new song suggests she's not sober
-
Sports
With season-high 16 hits, Red Sox give Porcello plenty of help
-
Local & State
Agents stop drivers on I-95 in Maine to ask about citizenship
-
Sports
World Cup: Croatia beats Messi and Argentina, 3-0