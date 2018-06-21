A series of leadership changes will unfold in the Maine Community College system this summer, following the departure of Ron Cantor from the presidency of the Southern Maine Community College.

Cantor is stepping down after seven years at the helm of the college to focus on “strategic initiatives at the System level,” said Helen Pelletier, director of Public Affairs for Maine’s Community Colleges, in a statement. He leaves the SMCC post at the end of July.

Ron Cantor

At the recommendation of the system’s trustees, MCCS President Derek Langhauser has decided to delay the official search for Cantor’s replacement.

Instead, Joseph Cassidy, current president of Washington County Community College, will serve a three-year term as president of SMCC. In Cassidy’s place, Susan Mingo, the dean of Enrollment Management and Student Services for WCCC, will be stepping up. Both begin their new jobs Aug. 1.

Pelletier said the leadership changes come as the system begins a three-year, student success initiative.

Since a traditional search for a new president could likely take a full year, they decided “to keep the momentum of this important work moving forward without disruption or delay,” by appointing a temporary president, she said.

Along with the student success initiative, the system is also looking into investments in workforce training. Pelletier said those two initiatives will be the focus of a larger three-year plan to ensure that the community colleges adapt to the changing educational and employment needs of the state.

Jean Ginn Marvin, chair of the MCCS board of trustees, thanked Cantor for his service. She credited him with the launch of SMCC’s Midcoast Campus in Brunswick, building community partnerships and helping SMCC through the reaccreditation process. The college has its main campus in South Portland.

“The board is grateful to Ron for his leadership of our largest college and his deep commitment to the students and businesses we serve,” she said in the release.

