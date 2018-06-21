A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty in U.S. court in Bangor on Thursday to entering the U.S. after being removed from the country five years ago.

Fausto Rivera-Rivera, 37, unlawfully entered the U.S. and was ordered removed to Mexico in 2013, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge said in a statement.

Rivera-Rivera was arrested in Clinton on April 27 after Clinton police stopped a car in which he was a passenger. According to Ruge, Rivera-Rivera admitted to Border Patrol that he re-entered the U.S. in 2015 without inspection or legal authority.

He could be imprisoned for up to two years and fined $250,000, Ruge said.

Read or Post Comments
Related Stories
Latest Articles