A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty in U.S. court in Bangor on Thursday to entering the U.S. after being removed from the country five years ago.
Fausto Rivera-Rivera, 37, unlawfully entered the U.S. and was ordered removed to Mexico in 2013, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge said in a statement.
Rivera-Rivera was arrested in Clinton on April 27 after Clinton police stopped a car in which he was a passenger. According to Ruge, Rivera-Rivera admitted to Border Patrol that he re-entered the U.S. in 2015 without inspection or legal authority.
He could be imprisoned for up to two years and fined $250,000, Ruge said.
