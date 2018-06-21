DALLAS — Barry Trotz has gone from lifting the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals to coaching the New York Islanders in just two weeks.

Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello hired Trotz on Thursday, three days after he resigned from the Capitals, and gave him the kind of long-term security Washington wouldn’t.

Immediately scooping up an accomplished, Cup-winning coach is the Islanders’ latest step to try to keep face of the franchise John Tavares, who can become a free agent July 1.

“If you know anything about Lou Lamoriello, his background and what he does, he will do what it takes to win,” Trotz said on a conference call. Trotz coached the Portland Pirates for four seasons and won the Calder Cup in his first year, 1993-94.

Trotz’s new deal is reportedly worth double what he would have made annually on an automatic extension that kicked in with the Capitals, and five years instead of two.

The 55-year-old Trotz, who helped Washington win the Presidents’ Trophy in back-to-back seasons and then the Cup, didn’t feel Washington was willing to increase his salary and decided to take a chance to leave.

Lamoriello and the Islanders called almost right away, getting a deal done with Trotz before the draft begins Friday night and with time to spare before Tavares can talk to other teams about a contract. Trotz has already spoken to Tavares and said the situation “is in good hands” with Lamoriello, a three-time Cup-winning GM with New Jersey who also helped turn Toronto back into a playoff team.

Under Trotz, the Capitals won their first title in franchise history this season, which triggered a clause in his contract that gave him a $300,000 raise to about $2 million for the next two seasons. GM Brian MacLellan said a long-term contract and Trotz’s representative wanting to have him paid among the top four or five coaches in the NHL were sticking points, and Trotz asked for and was given his release on Monday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.