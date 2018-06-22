A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Thursday to credit card fraud charges.

Sean Trim, 33, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland to conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, use of a counterfeit credit card, and possession of 15 or more counterfeit credit cards.

According to court records, on Jan. 6, 2017, Windham police conducted a traffic stop of a car occupied by Trim and Tishon Singh. Inside the car, police found a black toiletry bag containing more than 160 credit cards, many of which were counterfeit. Police then learned that the two had used counterfeit credit cards at a Hannaford store in North Windham and law enforcement officers in Massachusetts executed a search warrant in February 2017 at a house in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that was occupied Trim and Singh. They seized more than 500 counterfeit credit cards, materials used to make counterfeit credit cards, nearly $7,000 in cash, and laptop computers and a thumb drive that contained credit card data.

Trim faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts of using a counterfeit credit card and possession of 15 or more counterfeit credit cars, and five years in prison on the conspiracy count. He could also be fined up to $250,000 on each of the counts.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Singh pleaded guilty on May 11 to using a counterfeit credit card and possession of 15 or more counterfeit credit cards. He will also be sentenced at a later date.

