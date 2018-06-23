The Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon is a destination race. It is held in the biggest city in Vacationland, after all.

Once you pass by the historic brick buildings, cobblestone streets, beautiful water views and enjoy the strong local support, it’s an event runners from all across the country – 70 percent of entrants are from out of state – are drawn to year after year.

However, it was a pair of first-timers who crossed the finish line first in both the men’s and women’s divisions on Saturday.

The weather at the 7 a.m. start was perfect for a distance race – cool in the low 60s and even a little precipitation to cool down the runners.

So it comes as no surprise that Meg Brockett of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Jesse Orach, formerly of Gorham and currently living in Auburn, blistered through the course.

“I actually said to my mom before the race that I hope it rains midway through the race and it did in miles 2 to 6,” said Brockett, who finished in 1:20:06, 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Amanda Nurse. “And then it cleared up at the end so it was perfect conditions.”

Brockett, 22, decided to run the Old Port for the first time because it was the midpoint of when she started to train for a marathon and the marathon date. She said the course was a perfect distraction.

“I loved running along the water and all the pretty scenery. It kind of takes away from the pain of running,” she said after placing 12th overall in just her second half-marathon.

Orach, 24, was last year’s Beach to Beacon 10K top finisher from Maine after a fellow runner helped him across the finish line. In his first 13.1-mile race, he certainly didn’t need any assistance.

When he came back from the Western Promenade there was no one close to him at the four-mile mark on Commercial Street. That continued until the end of the race – moved to Fore and Dana streets this year – when his time of 1:10:43 beat the field by almost five minutes.

“I told myself to not do anything (big) until halfway through the race but I felt very good and I was able to drop the other races a lot earlier than I thought,” said Orach, a runner at Gorham High School and the University of Maine.

Orach ran the accompanying 5K last year but since it was eliminated this year he opted for the half-marathon.

The winners weren’t alone. A number of first-timers were able to post fast times.

Anthony Chase, an 18-year-old from Gorham flew through the course in 1:18, good for ninth place, in his first half-marathon.

“I’ve done the Beach to Beacon (10K) before but always wanted to do a half,” said Chase, a recent high school graduate who will run at the University of New England. “I liked the course a lot. The conditions were perfect.

“I will definitely run it again. I hope to get my friends to do it with me next year.”

Gena Ricciardi, 29, came up with five friends from Boston to run the Old Port. It was also her first trip to Portland.

“I loved the course – being off major roads, the scenery, and great support from many fans,” said Ricciardi, after finishing her sixth half-marathon in 1:43:10, cutting six minutes off her fastest time.

The race, in its eighth running, was a little different this year with the start and finish moved from Ocean Gateway Terminal at the end of Commercial Street to Fore Street, near Union and Dana streets. The 3,500 entrants – second most in Maine to the Beach to Beacon – covered 13.1 miles on the Western and Eastern promenades and Back Cove. There was only one stretch on Commercial Street, rather than heading up and down like years past.

“I am very pleased to have been able to work with the city to be able to move the race,” said race director Eric Boucher. “(Being in the heart of the Old Port) has been a dream come true for me.”

