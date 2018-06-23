Sanford native Rachel Schneider placed fourth in the 1,500 meters Saturday at the USATF championships at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Schneider finished in 4 minutes, 8.33 seconds, less than 3 seconds behind winner Shelby Houlihan of Portland, Oregon (4:05.48).

GOLF

PGA: Paul Casey shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut.

The Englishman had six birdies and an eagle to reach 16-under 194. Russell Henley was 12 under after a 67.

LPGA: Minjee Lee and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 65 to share the second-round lead in the NW Arkansas Championship at 13-under 129. Third-ranked Lexi Thompson matched the low round of the day with a 64 to get to 11 under.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Esteban Toledo birdied four of the last six holes for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead after two rounds of the American Family Insurance Championship at Madison, Wisconsin.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard shot a 5-under 67 to equal the week’s lowest round for a six-way share of the lead after the third round of the BMW International Open at Pulheim, Germany.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The New England Patriots signed first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, an offensive lineman from Georgia.

Selected 23rd overall, his contract should be worth about $11.4 million over four years under the rookie wage scale.

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION: Shea Wagner homered and pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead Post 86 United (2-2) to a 5-4 win over Topsham Post (1-4), completing a doubleheader sweep at Bowdoinham. Wade Sansone and Nathan Cyr homered in Post 86’s 14-10 victory in Game 1.

TENNIS

GERRY WEBER OPEN: Defending champion Roger Federer beat qualifier Denis Kudla 7-6 (1), 7-5 in the semifinals at Halle, Germany, and will play 21-year-old Borna Coric in Sunday’s final as he chases his 99th career singles title.

Coric advanced when fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut retired injured.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Novak Djokovic advanced to his first ATP tour final in almost a year by defeating Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (5), 6-4 at London. Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final after the top-seeded Croat defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC: Defending champion Petra Kvitova raced into the final on with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Mihaela Buzarnescu. She will face Magdalena Rybarikova, who overcame Barbora Strycova 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the Birmingham final for a second time.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Kyle Larson claimed the pole for the race on his home track, turning a lap at 94.597 mph at Sonoma Raceway in California, edging Martin Truex Jr., who turned a lap at 94.484 mph.

