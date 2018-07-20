WINDHAM – All the qualities of a fine family home are here. With extras – so that the property is not just desirable, but extraordinarily so.

Built in 2001, the custom home sits on a 1.837-acre lot of level lawn and gardens (with a horseshoe pit, and a driveway perfect for hoops) ringed by mature trees that ensure privacy. The Meyers Farm Whispering Pines association/neighborhood is quiet and walkable, in a semi-rural setting conveniently off River and Windham Center roads.

It’s a spacious (3,516 square feet) and spotless home, bright and immaculate throughout an 11-room interior that provides living space on three levels – not to mention the deep, elevated deck that’s about 40 feet long. West-facing, the deck is ideal for enjoying the sunsets and for entertaining on these fine summer evenings.

Morning and afternoon light floods the home through towering sets of windows in both the vaulted-ceiling living room/family room, which seems to expand before you when you enter the front door; and the huge, south-facing great room, which welcomes you via a pair of oversized French doors and has a handsome stone fireplace with a wood stove insert.

Flooring is gleaming oak, but tile in the hickory-and-granite kitchen, which on this open-concept main level is set off from the living room by an angled dining peninsula. A full bath, and a versatile, carpeted office with a double closet complete the first floor.

The laundry is upstairs, in a hall enclosure handy to the bedrooms. The total of five bedrooms also says “family home”; perhaps a multigenerational one, which also accommodates guests. On the second level there are two good-sized bedrooms, and a full bath to serve them; and a private, south-wing master suite that includes a full bath and a walk-in closet with built-ins, and gains illumination from a transom opposite the great room’s window peak.

Direct-entry to the two-vehicle garage is via the daylight basement, whose additional living space is a great bonus. There are two big bedrooms, and a very large exercise room that is, of course, flexible (could be a fine media room, for example).

One more cool, (family-flavored) touch to look for, out back: The treehouse.

The home at 5 Whispering Pines Road, Windham is listed for sale at $399,000 by Marie Flaherty of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Marie at 207-776-9160 or at [email protected]

