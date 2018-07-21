A fire destroyed a garage and house on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro on Friday afternoon.

Nobleboro Fire Chief Ryan Gallagher said the fire at 190 Wildwood Shores Road began in the detached garage. The homeowners received an alert on an alarm system and found the garage on fire. The flames quickly spread to the nearby home. Two people – a husband and wife – were home but uninjured.

Gallagher said the garage had collapsed by the time the first responders arrived around 3 p.m. The firefighters contained the fire in the house by 5 p.m., but the chief said it is likely a total loss. Two cars in the garage were also destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate Monday, but Gallagher anticipated it would be difficult to figure out how the fire started.

“There’s so much damage in the garage that we will be probably unable to find a cause on it,” he said.

The response included crews from seven fire departments – Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro and Waldoboro. Gallagher said all are volunteer departments.

“We still need volunteers out there for firefighters,” Gallagher said. “We all work together. That’s why we have to call in so many communities. Everybody’s short.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service also responded.

