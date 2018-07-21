LOUDON, N.H. – Republican candidate for Maine governor Shawn Moody hopes to win support of some NASCAR fans this weekend.
Moody landed an advertising spot on Matt DiBenedetto’s race car for the New Hampshire 301 race Sunday in Loudon, New Hampshire.
The car’s owner proposed advertising Moody’s campaign on the number 32 car.
Moody told WGME-TV that Maine motor sports enthusiasts represent a “big coalition” that doesn’t always get attention from the political establishment.
DiBenedetto said that mixing politics and NASCAR “at the premier level is something pretty neat and a little different.”
Moody owns a chain of autobody repair shops.
