LEWISTON — Police arrested several people on drug trafficking charges, including known gang members, during a weekend crackdown with help from state and federal authorities.

Three of the five individuals arrested were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers and agents from the Lewiston Police Department, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Federal DEA, FBI Safe Streets agents, and Maine State Police seized 21 pre-packaged grams of heroin (210 dosage units) and 23 grams of cocaine or cocaine base and $1,200 in cash that was suspected to be drug proceeds. The “street value” of the seized drugs is reported to be about $9,000.

Lewiston police patrol officers and detectives who spoke to the Sun Journal recently about crime said most of what they are seeing is drug-related activity pushed by a growing presence of out-of-state gang members.

The weekend arrests included known “Bloods” gang member Johnny Walker, aka “Dutch,” 37, of Rochester, New York, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin), unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (cocaine base), illegal importation of scheduled drugs (heroin) and illegal importation of scheduled drugs (cocaine). Walker was previously convicted in August 2006 in New York for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Albert D. Robertson, aka “Sadeek,” 49, of 66 Howe St., Lewiston was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (cocaine base/crack), trafficking in prison contraband (cocaine base), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine base) and for a pre-existing warrant for unpaid fines and fees. Robertson has a previous conviction for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in December 2003.

Autumn Jade Johnson, 20, of Rochester, New York, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin), unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin), and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (heroin/cocaine base).

Police also arrested Melody Sloane, 27, of Lewiston, for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine base); and Dashane Seamster, 23, of Greene, with failure to submit to arrest or detention and criminal trespassing.

A police news release Monday said, “Law enforcement officials worked tirelessly throughout the weekend. LPD also credits the keen observations of our patrol officers that ultimately led to many of these criminal charges. Other non-drug arrests were made during the investigation as well.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and/or arrests are possible.

Bail amounts set at time of transport were $50,000 for Johnson, $25,000 for Walker, $10,000 for Robertson and $250 for Seamster.

