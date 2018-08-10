The Somerset County community is pooling its resources to build a new home for the widow of slain sheriff’s Cpl. Eugene Cole, News Center Maine (WCSH-WLBZ) reports.

Cole was shot and killed while on duty on April 25. John D. Williams, 29, of Madison is charged with murder in the case.

News Center Maine quotes Joel Violette of Fairfield Drafting and Construction as saying, “She suffered an injustice that nobody should. It was senseless.”

A new split-level home will replace the mobile home where Cole now lives.

