Maine’s highest court has rejected the appeal of a Biddeford man convicted last year on 28 counts of gross sexual assault.

Ralph Miller, now 47, went on trial in June 2017 for sexually abusing a young woman for years, starting when she was a minor. The assaults covered by the indictment occurred from 2009 to 2011. Authorities said at the time of his arrest in March 2016 that because of the statute of limitations, they were only able to charge him with Class B felonies, rather than more serious Class A crimes.

A York County jury found Miller guilty, and Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Miller then filed his appeal with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. He argued that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence on the time and place of the assaults to prove his guilt on each of the 28 counts. The justices disagreed, saying those details are not essential elements of the crimes, and upheld the convictions.

York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery released a statement saying that she was pleased by the state high court’s decision Thursday.

“While we can never give Miller’s victim back the years he took from her, we can be assured that she and the public are protected from a dangerous predator for years to come,” Slattery said. “It is her courage in coming forward that brought us to this point today. I support her and remain committed to protecting all of our most vulnerable citizens.”

