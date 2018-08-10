NEW YORK — Ronald Guzman became the first rookie to hit three home runs in a game against the Yankees, powering the Texas Rangers past New York 12-7 on Friday night.

Eight days after Steve Pearce of Boston connected three times off the Yankees, Guzman duplicated the feat in ending New York’s four-game winning streak.

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, right, is congratulated by Elvis Andrus (1) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York. () Associated Press/Julie Jacobson Ronald Guzman of the Texas Rangers celebrates while crossing the plate after hitting a home run in the fourth inning Friday night against the New York Yankees. Associated Press/Julie Jacobson

Guzman grounded out his first time up, then hit solo home runs in three straight at-bats. The 23-year-old first baseman batted again in the eighth with a chance to tie the big league record for homers in a game – no rookie ever has hit four – but struck out swinging against Chad Green.

Guzman’s two homers off Masahiro Tanaka and one off A.J. Cole made him the first Texas player to hit three home runs in a game since teammate Adrian Beltre in 2012. Guzman became the first Rangers rookie to accomplish the feat.

Overall, Guzman has 12 home runs this season, six against the Yankees.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 0: Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and Tampa Bay won at Toronto.

Making his second start since spending time on the disabled list because of shoulder fatigue, Snell (13-5) threw 47 pitches. He struck out six.

Reliever Jake Faria came on to begin the sixth and gave up an infield single to leadoff batter Luke Maile.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3: Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered as Detroit won at home to break a six-game losing streak.

Detroit only scored eight runs while being swept in a pair of three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

MARINERS 5, ASTROS 2: Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run eighth inning to lift Seattle at Houston.

Mitch Haniger doubled with one out in the eighth, and Denard Span singled to chase starter Gerrit Cole (10-5). The double by Haniger was his fifth extra-base hit in the last two games after he doubled in the sixth on Friday and had two doubles and a homer on Thursday.

WHITE SOX 1, INDIANS 0: Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by throwing eight innings of scoreless, four-hit ball and Chicago won at home.

Palka launched a 1-2 pitch from Neil Ramirez (0-2) six rows up into the left-field seats for his 18th homer. The shot ended Chicago’s three-game losing streak.

CUBS 3, NATIONALS 2: Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a tying two-run single in the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Chicago won at home.

In the first meeting between the teams since Chicago beat Washington in the NL division series, the Cubs won even though they didn’t get a hit against Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson.

REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Anthony DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine to outduel Clay Buchholz and scored one of Cincinnati’s two runs on Billy Hamilton’s suicide-squeeze bunt at home.

DeSclafani (6-3) allowed three hits and no walks while pitching into the eighth inning of his second straight shutdown outing. He limited Washington to one run on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in seven innings of a 7-1 victory Saturday.

METS 6, MARLINS 2: Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight start, pitching seven solid innings for New York at Miami.

Wheeler (7-6) allowed four hits and two runs. He struck out eight and walked one.

BRAVES 10, BREWERS 1: Kevin Gausman made his home debut with Atlanta, and was staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and a 7-0 cushion after four.

Gausman worked eight efficient innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out eight and walking none.

