BASEBALL

Andrew Donahue scored the go-ahead run on an error in the fourth inning and Braintree, Massachusetts, went on to a 6-4 victory against Coastal Landscape in the American Legion baseball Northeast Regional at Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Coastal took a 4-0 lead in the third on two-run singles by Tim Greenlaw and Jack Romano, but Braintree scored twice in the bottom of the inning, then added three in the fourth.

Portland will play an elimination game against Shrewsbury, the host team, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

EASTERN LEAGUE: Bobby Dalbec singled in Johnny Bladel for the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and the visiting Portland Sea Dogs beat the Akron RubberDucks, 10-9.Jordan Betts homered during a three-run seventh that gave Portland a 9-6 lead, but the RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

HOCKEY

COLLEGE: Forward Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup of Denmark and defenseman Simon Butala of Pennsylvania are among the four players set to join the University of Maine men’s team next season.

Also committed to the Black Bears are forward Adam Dawe of Gander, Newfoundland and Edward Lindelow of Sweden.

WRESTLING

HALL OF FAME: Chris Smith of Deering High and Terry Devereaux of Belfast will be inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at Hyde School in Bath.

Dave Giroux of Rumford and Carlin Dubay of Caribou also will be inducted. Peter Del Gallo of the University of Southern Maine will be honored as the college wrestler of the year and Sam Anderson of Sanford will receive the high school honor.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the semifinals at Montreal, beating Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, 6-2, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the semifinals, she will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina.

n Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas, coming off a victory against Novak Djokovic, pulled off another upset at the men’s event in Toronto, saving two match points in a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 win over defending champion Alexander Zverev.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The regular season will tip off Oct. 16 with Philadelphia visiting Boston and Oklahoma City at Golden State, and will end April 10.

The Celtics also will be home against Philadelphia on Christmas. Other key home games will be Jan. 26 against Golden State and Feb. 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

CYCLING

CHAMPION ARRESTED: Jan Ullrich, a former Tour de France champion, was arrested and is in police custody for allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt, Germany, hotel.

A police spokesperson said that the retired German cyclist was placed under arrest after police were summoned to the hotel.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were on target as Manchester United launched the English league season with a 2-1 victory over visiting Leicester.

– Staff and news service report

