AUGUSTA — Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for this November’s election online.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said voters can vote by absentee ballot through mail or in-person at their town hall.

Mainers will elect a new governor to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Voters will also elect two U.S. senators, two representatives to Congress, state lawmakers and certain county officers.

The ballot will include a referendum question asking voters if they want to create a new tax on individual and family income above $128,400 to fund a universal home care program. The program would offer universal home care to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities regardless of income.

Voters could also approve $200 million in bonds for various infrastructure projects.

