EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants had a hold-your-breath moment with rookie running back Saquon Barkley during practice Monday. It turned out to be only a minor scare.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick, caught a swing pass out of the backfield from fellow rookie Kyle Lauletta and was injured either stretching to make the catch or running down the sideline after the catch.

Barkley seemed to be favoring a leg as he walked back up the field. He eventually put his hands on his knees, then went to the turf and lay on his back while head trainer Ronnie Barnes examined him.

An ice pack was put on his left leg, but it had been removed before he left the field after the roughly 70-minute practice, which was moved indoors because of rain.

“Saquon has a mild strain, and we’ll be smart with him as we move along here,” Coach Pat Shurmur said.

BRONCOS: Quarterback Paxton Lynch inched closer to full-blown bust status when he was demoted to third string after Chad Kelly’s solid debut in the exhibition opener.

Lynch, whom the Broncos moved up to draft in the first round in 2016 out of Memphis, was beaten out by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian each of the last two summers and has fallen behind another seventh-rounder in Kelly.

• Former University of Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson is getting a shot with the Broncos less than a month after being acquitted with a college teammate of aggravated rape charges.

COWBOYS: Dallas placed guard Marcus Martin on injured reserve with a toe ailment and took defensive tackle Maliek Collins off the physically unable to perform list following offseason surgery for a broken foot.

Martin, a fifth-year pro, was injured Thursday in the preseason opener at San Francisco. He was among those competing for a backup job after signing a one-year deal with Dallas as a free agent.

TEXANS: A high school hit hard by Hurricane Harvey is getting a new playing surface thanks to the team.

The Texans said they’re donating the turf they played on at NRG Stadium last season to C.E. King High after its field was destroyed in flooding from Harvey, which hit the area last August.

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy’s former girlfriend is suing him for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion last month.

Delicia Cordon also alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday in Fulton County, Georgia, that McCoy would “often brutally beat his dog,” and would also “aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.”

VIKINGS: Minnesota placed guard Nick Easton on injured reserve with a neck injury that required surgery and likely has ended his season.

The Vikings filled Easton’s roster spot by signing guard Kaleb Johnson.

49ERS: The team brought in veteran Alfred Morris to provide depth at running back while dealing with injuries.

Morris was a sixth-round draft pick of Washington in 2012 when Coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He rushed for 2,888 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first two seasons. The move won’t become official until he passes a physical.

THE NEW stadium being built for English Premier League club Tottenham isn’t ready to host the NFL this year.

The first NFL game at Tottenham was due to feature Seattle and Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14. That will now be played across north London at Wembley Stadium on the same day. Wembley also will stage the Oct. 21 game between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the meeting between Philadelphia and Jacksonville a week later.

Share

< Previous

Next >