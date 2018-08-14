NEW HIRES

Spurwink Services hired Amanda Brownell, M.D., to its child abuse program team.

Dr. Brownell is a child abuse pediatrician, having completed her pediatric residency at Maine Medical Center in 2015. She also completed a 3-year fellowship in child abuse pediatrics at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Community Health Options recently added Joanne Lauterbach to the organization as controller.

Lauterbach brings 21 years of finance and accounting experience to her new role, including nine years as director of regulatory reporting and regional director, accounting and reporting for Anthem, Inc.

Joseph Cassidy assumed the presidency of Southern Maine Community College, becoming the 11th person to lead the college in its 72-year history.

Cassidy comes to SMCC after serving as president of Washington County Community College for five years. He also simultaneously served as interim president of Eastern Maine Community College.

Spectrum Healthcare Partners added Cole Libby to its orthopaedic team.

Libby will serve as the athletic trainer for the Maine Mariners ECHL hockey team starting this fall.

Most recently, Libby worked with the Utah Grizzlies, another ECHL team that he interned with during his time in college.

The Beacon at Gateway in Scarborough hired Dena Stockman as an on-site property manager.

Stockman brings over 20 years experience in property management and real estate, including leasing, residential marketing and operations management experience.

W. Daniel Given joined Stroudwater as a consultant.

Given previously served as chief financial officer for a rural healthcare system.

Ron Hughes joined Stroudwater as a senior adviser.

Hughes was previously a senior consultant with the Huron Consulting Group and MedAssets’ Workforce Solutions division, where he worked to improve operational effectiveness and financial performance by implementing tools, metrics, and management systems.

