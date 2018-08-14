University of Maine football player Darius Minor died of a heart condition, according to the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office

Minor, an 18-year-old freshman from Locust Grove, Virginia, collapsed and died during a supervised workout on July 24 in Orono.

The cause of death was a heart condition called “acute aortic dissection with cardiac tamponade” with “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as a contributing factor, according to Mark Belserene of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Belserene added, “The manner (of death) is natural.”

No further information was available.

Minor is believed to be the first player in the 126-year history of the UMaine football program to die during a workout on campus.

Minor, like other incoming players, needed to pass two physicals in order to participate in football activities at UMaine.

“I know to work out here, not only do we get a physical at home, but he has to pass a physical at Maine,” UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak said at a news conference the day after Minor’s death. “And he did that.”

UMaine strength coach Jon Lynch was leading a group of 17 freshmen, including Minor, through the July 24 workout. The session started at 1 p.m. at Alfond Stadium and included pushing a weighted sled. After a five-minute warm-up and a short water break, the group went through one set of the drill.

During another four-minute water break, Minor tapped Lynch on the shoulder and, according to Harasymiak, said he felt like he was going to pass out.

Seconds later, Minor collapsed. Lynch and some players carried Minor toward the field house to get him off the stadium’s hot artificial turf. Lynch also contacted the training staff, which raced to meet them, and placed a 911 call.

Harasymiak said the training staff was “on scene at Darius’ side almost immediately.”

But efforts to resuscitate Minor failed.

Minor, who was 6 feet tall and weighted 170 pounds, was in his third week of attending classes in Orono and participating in workouts in a “Bridge” program for freshmen. It was the first time UMaine has used the program.

He was a political science major and had received a full scholarship to play at Maine.

Harasymiak said the team will retire Minor’s No. 39 jersey for the next four years.

Following Minor’s death, his aunt, Dana Wines, set up a GoFundMe page to help his family pay for funeral costs. Nearly $32,000 was raised, with 379 people donating, after an initial goal of $15,000. The largest pledge ($10,000) came from Phillip H. Morse, a 1964 UMaine graduate who played baseball and has been a long-time benefactor to the school. He is currently a vice chairman of the Boston Red Sox.

Harasymiak and defensive backs coach Matt Birkett – who would have coached Minor – attended the funeral, which was on the same day that the Black Bears opened training camp.

Minor was a very popular and successful student/athlete at Orange County High School in Virginia, according to school officials.

“He was just a great kid in the hallways,” said Orange County Principal Kelly Guempel.

He played both football and soccer, where he was the team’s leading scorer as a senior.

In football, he missed his junior season after he suffered a knee injury. He returned as a senior to catch 57 passes for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also the team’s kicker.

Because of his knee injury, Minor wasn’t heavily recruited to play football. But Maine aggressively went after him and he liked what he saw in the Black Bears.

After accepting Maine’s scholarship offer, he told the Daily Progress of Charlottesville, Virginia, that “they come from a similar background as me and they fell like they have something to prove.”

This story will be updated.

