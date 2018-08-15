This letter is to endorse independent Jonathan Sahrbeck for Cumberland County district attorney in the coming Nov. 6 general election.

As a longtime friend of the Sahrbeck family, I have known Jonathan for most of his life. I have followed his law career with interest and with admiration.

Effective criminal prosecution requires intellect, passion and compassion. It requires the ability to find the truth and to help bring justice to all who are involved – based on the truth. Jonathan Sahrbeck not only possesses those qualities and abilities, but also employs them every day in his work.

Jonathan’s experience as a prosecutor in Massachusetts, and especially as an assistant to outstanding departing District Attorney Stephanie Anderson here in his native Cumberland County, has prepared him well for the task at hand. He enjoys the respect of colleagues, the police, the judiciary and the other agencies entrusted with administering justice and treatment in the challenging endeavor of public safety preservation.

Justice bears neither a Republican nor a Democratic qualifier, nor should it. I encourage you to join me in voting on Nov. 6 for Jonathan Sahrbeck – the only independent candidate, and the best candidate for Cumberland County district attorney.

James Rowe

Cape Elizabeth

