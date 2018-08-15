Move over, Slugger and Crusher.

The newest minor-league mascot in Portland is Beacon the Puffin, a kid-friendly representative of the Maine Mariners, who begin play in the ECHL hockey league this fall.

The Mariners unveiled their mascot Wednesday morning, noting that Puffins was one of the five finalists in a team-naming contest.

“Beacon is an important addition to our team and I am looking forward to seeing this puffin bring the fun to Maine,” said Adam Goldberg, Mariners vice president of business operations, in a press release. “You will not only see Beacon at all Mariners home games, but around the community all year round. The Mariners have puffin pride!”

The same technology company that designed the Mariners logo – Big Room Studios of Portland – helped design the mascot. Commercial Costumes of North Yarmouth produced Beacon.

The Mariners are affiliated with the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League and open their inaugural season Oct. 13 at Cross Insurance Arena.

