PARIS — A Massachusetts woman charged with stabbing her husband in the chest at a camp in Stoneham is free on bail, police said.

Amanda Collins, 46, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of Class A elevated aggravated assault and Class B aggravated assault, felonies punishable by up to 30 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Amanda Collins Oxford County Jail

According to an arrest affidavit by Cpl. Richard Murray of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, he and Lt. Chancey Libby responded to a report of a stabbing at a camp on Kezar Pond Road on Aug. 7. Murray said Collins and her husband had been arguing and he grabbed her shoulders and told her to stop swearing, then let her go. She then picked up a 9.5-inch Farberware knife and stabbed him in the upper left chest.

“(The husband) said that after she stabbed him, she quickly grabbed a first aid kit and helped him tape it up and tried to stop the bleeding,” Murray wrote. “(The husband) also advised me that their daughter witnessed all of this.”

He was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland to treat a punctured lung.

Collins was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris and released on $2,500 cash bail the following day. She is not to use or possess alcohol, illegal drugs, or dangerous weapons, and have no contact with her husband, except through third party for issues regarding their child.

