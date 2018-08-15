A Communications Workers of America leader said he’s hopeful that no call center jobs will be moved under a new contract with Consolidated Communications.
The new contract allows up to 70 of 128 call center jobs to be eliminated in northern New England and relocated to other states where Consolidated operates.
But CWA Local 1400 President Don Trementozzi said Wednesday it’s unclear whether Consolidated will exercise that option after the ranks are thinned by early retirements.
He said early retirement incentives will reduce the number of jobs that could be moved, and that it’s unclear whether Consolidated will follow through on moving the remaining jobs because of the need for local expertise.
Trementozzi said the contract is a victory because the company originally wanted to move all residential call center jobs.
