We’ve been out of reach of news (real or fake) for a couple of weeks. Did President Trump slap a tariff on “cool, dry, Canadian air”? If not, where is it?
Jerry Senger
Scarborough
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Canadians may have embargoed cool, crisp air
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Outside interests front bid for universal home care
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Judge Kavanaugh means order in the Supreme Court
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Even world's pesto champ has room for improvement
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Special-needs adults seem like an afterthought