World Cup champion France is No. 1 in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 16 years.

Germany, the previous World Cup champion, dropped from first to 15th on Thursday after its elimination in the group stage. The U.S., which did not qualify for the World Cup, advanced three spots to No. 22.

France beat Croatia 4-2 last month for its second World Cup title, and jumped six places to reclaim the top spot it last held in 2002. Belgium, which lost to France in the semifinals, moved up one place to second.

Brazil, beaten by Belgium in the quarterfinals, fell to third and Croatia climbed 16 places to fourth.

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Madison Keys used her forehand to beat Angelique Kerber 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Mason, Ohio, between more bursts of rain.

Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by the rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and then getting some rest with another match scheduled for later.

CFL: Johnny Manziel described his condition as a “delayed onset concussion” and said he had headaches.

The Montreal quarterback spoke on a podcast five days after taking a big hit and fumbling at the goal line in the Alouettes’ 24-17 loss at Ottawa.

Manziel was cleared to stay in the game after being checked out by the referee, the league injury spotter and the team’s doctor. He missed practice Tuesday and was placed under concussion protocol Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Lauren Bonavita chipped in a goal with three minutes remaining in the first half, and Paige Kozlowski added another with eight minutes left in the second half as UMass topped visiting UMaine 2-0 in the opener for both teams.

Annalena Kriebisch made eight saves for the Black Bears.

FORMULA ONE: Carlos Sainz Jr. will leave Renault to drive for McLaren next year as a replacement for Fernando Alonso.

Alonso – a two-time F1 champion – said Tuesday he was leaving F1 at the end of the season after 32 wins, 22 pole positions and finishing F1 runner-up three times.

