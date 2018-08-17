Brunswick police officers helped rescue four people from Thomas Bay early Friday morning after the canoes they were riding in capsized.

Residents of Johnson’s Way called 911 to report hearing people yelling for help in Thomas Bay. When first responders arrived, officers commandeered a rowboat and headed out into the bay, where they pulled two men from the water between Thomas Point and Howard Point.

A woman was able to swim to shore, while another woman was rescued by a tourist from Virginia who was in the area, police said.

Police later determined that Dean Ouellette, 44, and Andrew Ross, 35, both of Brunswick; Rebecca Hollingshead, 35, of Harpswell, and 33-year-old Michelle Westbrook of Miami had capsized the two canoes they had tied together.

All four were medically cleared by Brunswick Rescue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: