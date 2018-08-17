BANGOR — Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor warned Friday of a possible data breach that could have exposed the personal information of current and former staff and students.

School officials are notifying 42,000 current and former students and employees that certain computers were recently infected with malware and may have been hacked.

Officials said the problem could apply to students dating back to 1998, and faculty dating to 2008.

They say some user names and passwords along with personal information, like dates of birth and Social Security numbers, could have been accessed.

EMCC is offering free credit monitoring and identity restoration services. Officials are also working with federal investigators.

