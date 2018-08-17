FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the second straight season, the New England Patriots have lost their top draft pick.

According to multiple reports Friday, Isaiah Wynn will miss his rookie season after suffering a torn Achilles in the preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Selected 23rd overall, Wynn was the Patriots’ highest draft pick since 2012.

Recently the rookie looked like he could be a major player in the offensive line. After starting at left guard and left tackle for Georgia, Wynn started the offseason at left tackle with the Pats. Eventually Trent Brown won that starting competition. That led Wynn to right tackle, where he’s been mixing in with LaAdrian Waddle in the starting lineup over the last couple of weeks.

After sitting out the preseason opener last week, Wynn made his debut Thursday. He came in at right tackle to protect quarterback Tom Brady and work with the first-team offense in the second and third series. But that’s the last time he’ll be on the field in 2018.

During the third series, Wynn looked in pain following a pass play as he was blocking Michael Bennett. Immediately following the pass, Wynn hobbled to the sideline and went into the medical tent. From there he was taken into the locker room on a cart. The Patriots listed him as questionable with an ankle injury.

On Friday, his worst fears were confirmed when ESPN first reported that Wynn actually suffered a torn Achilles and would miss the season. It puts the Patriots in a tough spot but they do have some depth at tackle.

This offseason the Patriots lost starting left tackle Nate Solder and Cam Fleming, who started at right tackle in the Super Bowl, in free agency. To build the depth back, the team re-signed Waddle to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Then it traded a third-round pick for Brown and chose Wynn in the draft.

Brown has been a revelation. The gigantic 6-foot-8 tackle has been one of the best players in training camp for the Patriots. It looks like he’ll be able to replace Solder at left tackle.

At right tackle there are more questions but the Pats have options. Marcus Cannon, a former All-Pro, is still nursing an injury after missing all of last season with an ankle injury. The Pats were letting Wynn and Waddle battle it out for that starting spot but with Wynn injured, it’s Waddle’s job until Cannon comes back.

At the very least the Patriots have three starting-caliber tackles on their roster with Brown, Waddle and Cannon.

Last year Waddle started four games and performed wonderfully against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL – J.J. Watt, Von Miller, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

As far as other backups go, the Patriots likely will keep the likes of Cole Croston, Ulrick John or Matt Tobin for more depth.

In the end, the injury to Wynn is heartbreaking. He was starting to come into his own and looked like someone who could factor into this line for a long time. Now he joins a growing list of injured rookies on the team.

Last year the Patriots’ first pick, Derek Rivers, missed the season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason.

Over the last five draft classes, the Patriots have seen Dominique Easley, Bryan Stork, Trey Flowers, Tre’ Jackson, Malcolm Mitchell, Cyrus Jones, Vincent Valentine and Tony Garcia all suffer some type of season-ending injury in their first or second season.

To make matters worse, the Patriots’ other first-rounder, Sony Michel, hasn’t been practicing after having his knee drained this month.

