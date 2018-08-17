The Portland Sea Dogs saw their four-game winning streak end Friday night as the Altoona Curve eased to an 8-1 victory before 5,916 at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs managed six hits – three by Chad De la Guerra – and couldn’t keep up.

Outfielder Danny Mars of the Portland Sea Dogs has his eyes on the ball and prepares to make the catch Friday night during the fifth inning of the 8-1 loss to the Altoona Curve at Hadlock Field. Staff Photo by Carl D. Walsh PORTLAND, ME - AUG 17: Altoona second baseman Alfredo Reyes tags Sea Dogs' baserunner Danny Mars out, stealing second, during the second inning of Eastern League action at Hadlock Field on Friday, August 17, 2018. (Staff Photo by Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Altoona recorded only seven hits, including Brian Reynolds’ two-run homer off Teddy Stankiewicz (7-11) in the fifth inning that put the Curve ahead.

Altoona benefited from six walks, four hit batters and four wild pitches from the Sea Dogs’ staff.

Portland looked in control early but couldn’t capitalize. A single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs in the first but the Sea Dogs squandered the chance.

De La Guerra appeared to hit a solo home run high off the wall in right-center in the third, but after the umpires conferred, the hit was ruled a double. He was stranded there.

In the fourth, Portland took a 1-0 lead. Jordan Betts singled, advanced on a walk and wild pitch, then scored on a throwing error.

Stankiewicz retired the first two batters in the fifth. But two singles, a wild pitch, sacrifice fly and Reynolds’ blast made it 3-1.

Jaren Oliver relieved in the sixth and didn’t have his command.

He allowed only one hit, but three walks, three hit batters and three wild pitches allowed five runs over 1 1/3 innings.

The Curve improved to 66-54 while the Sea Dogs dropped to 52-69.

NOTES: Portland outfielder Tate Matheny, who was shaken up Wednesday night after making a leaping catch into the left-center wall, is still not 100 percent and was placed on the disabled list. … Outfielder Chris Madera was called up from Salem. … The Sea Dogs also received reliever Trevor Kelley back from Pawtucket. … Saturday’s game features a Xander Bogaerts bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. … The Sea Dogs have featured some talented national anthem performances this year, and Gorham Middle School eighth-grader Emelia Bailey added to that Friday night with a beyond-her-years rendition.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-7411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: ClearTheBases

Share

< Previous

Next >