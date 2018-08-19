Maine Medical Center

Paul Everett Cobb, born July 22 to Paul D. and Andrea Cobb of Raymond. Grandparents are Joseph P. and Jacqueline Parent of Windham and Paul M. and Susan Cobb of Raymond. Great-grandparents are Helen Cobb, Joseph R. and Shirley Parent, all of Raymond; Joyce Rovve of Ocala, Florida; and David and Pat Anderson of Longs, South Carolina.

Mid Coast Hospital

Kensley Joanna Grover, born July 21 to Tiffany (Suydam) and Devin James Paul Grover of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Denise Reed and Chet and Michelle Grover, all of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Glen and Janet West and Anna Grover, all of Wiscasset; Paul and Joanna Metivier of Goodyear, Arizona; and Mike and Kristine Suydam of Mentor, Ohio.

Oaklee August Moore, born Aug. 3 to Stephanie Lee (Newell) and Lee Albert Moore of Newcastle. Grandparents are Rick and Debby Newell of Newcastle and Dale and Marcia Moore of New Harbor.

Xavier Matthew Gillespie, born Aug. 3 to Samantha Lee Dias and Brian Martin Gillespie of Brunswick. Grandparents are David Tardiff of Oxford; Tammy O’Leary of Concord, New Hampshire; and Christopher and Lisa Gillespie of Bath.

Siddaleigh Beatrice Phelps, born Aug. 7 to Jennifer Lee Sproul of Woolwich. Grandparents are Perry and Patricia Sproul of Wiscasset and Wanda Spear of New Hampshire. Great-grandparents are Aswath Morton of Arizona and Robert DeLong of Wiscasset.

Maya Evie Sherlock, born Aug. 19 to Erica Lee Nastvogel and Joe David Sherlock of Edgecomb. Grandparents are Bonnie Garland of Nobleboro, John Nastvogel and Theresa and David Sherlock of Wiscasset.

Kathryn Athena Scott, born Aug. 11 to Alexandra (Hoy) and Justin Thomas Scott of Topsham. Grandparents are Dorothy and Frank Hoy and Trudy and Richard Scott, all of Scarborough.

Rosalie Marie Lucas, born Aug. 11 to Ashley Elizebeth Littlefield and John Andrew Lucas of Edgecomb. Grandparents are Jen Wyile of Boothbay, and James and Wanda Littlefield and April and Jeff Lucas, all of Edgecomb. Great-grandparents are Don and Betty Wylie of Boothbay and Hope and John Dunning of Wiscasset.

