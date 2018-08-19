OTISFIELD

Parishes pool their efforts for 10th Friendship Day

Area parishes are partnering to hold the 10th Friendship Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Community of the Resurrection, 205 Poplar Ridge Road, off Route 121.

Congregants of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish (St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway; Our Lady of Ransom Church, Mechanic Falls; and St. Mary Church, Oxford) and St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph Church, Bridgton, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fryeburg) will celebrate a day of community and goodwill, featuring an outdoor Mass under a big tent, followed by a picnic lunch. The Knights of Columbus will grill hot dogs and hamburgers, and all are invited to bring side dishes and desserts to share. After the meal, there will be time for relaxing with friends, games for all ages and a free raffle.

For more details, call St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at 743-2606 or St. Joseph Parish at 647-2334.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Native American Summer Market to be held Saturday

The 10th annual Maine Native American Summer Market, featuring some of Maine’s finest award-winning Native American artists, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road on Route 26.

The event will be the southernmost gathering of Wabanaki artists in the state, including more than 40 members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet tribes, who will demonstrate traditional Wabanaki art forms including basket making, stone carving, bark etching, beadwork and jewelry.

Also featured are storytelling by Geo Neptune and the Burnurwurbskek Singers and Dancers from the Penobscot Nation, as well as drumming, singing and dancing. Traditional crafts will be sold, with prices ranging from a few dollars to several hundred. All artists will accept cash and personal checks.

Admission is free. The Shaker Museum and Shaker Store will be open, as well.

For more details, go to www.maineshakers.com or call 926-4597.

HIRAM

Proceeds from concert by folk duo benefit library

The Friends of the Soldiers Memorial Library will sponsor a concert by folk duo Hungrytown from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Hancock Avenue Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library.

For more details, call 625-4650 or go to www.hungrytown.net.

WESTBROOK/PORTLAND

Youths invited to audition to join Moscow Ballet

Drouin Dance Center has been invited to be part of the Moscow Ballet of Russia’s Dec. 2 performance of “The Great Russian Nutcracker” at the State Theatre in Portland, and it will hold auditions for 65 of the children’s roles in the production.

“We are hoping to have a great turnout of dancers from all over southern and central Maine, as well as New Hampshire. This is a wonderful experience and performance opportunity for all dancers,” says Drouin Dance Center owner and director Danielle Drouin, “and a great way to dance all together as a community.” Drouin said the ballet company travels with the principal dancers, soloists and core professional dancers, but it casts the children’s roles locally in every city they will tour this fall and winter.

Auditions will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Drouin Dance Center in Westbrook. Children ages 6 through 18 are welcome to audition and may register at http://www.nutcracker.com/auditions.

For more details, visit http://www.drouindancecenter.com.

