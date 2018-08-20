Maybe they will match up again next month at Fenway Park.

On Monday night, Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez faced each other in dueling rehab assignments at Hadlock Field.

Up NEXT WHO: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (T.J. Zeuch 8-4) at Portland Sea Dogs (Daniel McGrath 2-3) WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Rodriguez got the better of him, throwing four scoreless, one-hit innings as the Portland Sea Dogs beat Toronto’s Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 4-3 before a crowd of 5,509.

Rodriguez walked two and struck out eight. His fastball was in the 93-94 mph range, topping at 95. He mixed in plenty of sliders and change-ups. He was scheduled to throw around 65 pitches and finished with 63 (39 strikes).

“Threw all my pitches. I didn’t get tired. Felt really good,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, 25, is 11-3 with a 3.44 ERA for Boston. He was on a 19-inning scoreless streak when he injured his right ankle July 14 while covering first base.

Rodriguez said he felt no pain in his ankle Monday. On one grounder to first, he didn’t hesitate heading over, but first baseman Michael Chavis handled it himself. Rodriguez, simply put, cruised through his outing.

“He looked like a major leaguer,” Sea Dogs pitching coach Paul Abbott said. “He looked in midseason form. He was crisp, sharp. Looked free and easy.”

This was his first rehab after a simulated game last week. Rodriguez is waiting to hear if his next step is Boston.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’ve got to talk to them and see if I have to throw another (rehab) … You want to go out and help the team, especially the way we’ve been playing.”

Sanchez, 26, allowed four runs (three earned) over 41/3 innings. Sea Dogs leadoff hitter Jeremy Rivera troubled him with a single, walk and two-run double.

Sanchez is enduring another injury-plagued season. He went on the disabled list after his June 21 start because of a bruised right index finger. He’s made 15 starts (3-5, 4.52 ERA). Last year Sanchez hit the disabled list four times with blisters and made only eight starts – that following his 15-2 season in 2016.

He was scheduled to throw around 90 pitches and ended up with 86 (42 strikes). He allowed six hits and walked four, hitting one batter. Sanchez struck out four.

In the second, Jhon Nunez singled to center off Sanchez, advanced to third on a couple of groundouts and scored on a passed ball.

Rodriguez retired the first six batters (four by strikeout). In the fourth, he allowed an eight-pitch walk with one out. Santiago Espinal came up and hit a 3-0, 94 mph fastball to right for a double. Rodriguez struck out the next two batters (slider and fastball) to end his night.

Sanchez struggled in the fourth, issuing two walks before Rivera’s double to left. Chad De La Guerra knocked in Rivera with a bloop single to center.

Dedgar Jimenez (8-7) relieved Rodriguez, and gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings.

NOTES: New Hampshire (69-64) remained 21/2 games ahead of Trenton in the Eastern League East Division race. Hartford beat Trenton, 4-0. … The Sea Dogs improved to 54-70. … Rivera went 2 for 3 with two walks. He’s batting .318 in his last 32 games. … Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller made a guest appearance and threw out the first pitch. … Tuesday’s game begins at 6 p.m. because of postgame fireworks.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-7411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: @ClearTheBases

Share

< Previous

Next >