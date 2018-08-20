Ken Ralph, the director of athletics at Colorado College, was named Monday as the University of Maine’s new athletic director. He takes over on Sept. 1.

Ralph, a native of Salem, New Hampshire, has been at Colorado College for 11 years and was previously the director of athletics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2002-07.

He will replace Jim Settele, who has served as interim athletic director at Maine since Karlton Creech left for Denver on May 1.

In his previous posts, Ralph demonstrated an ability to help design and raise money for new athletic facilities. He oversaw the development of several new projects at both Colorado College and RPI. His teams have exhibited success on the field and in the classrooms as well.

“Ken has demonstrated leadership in helping ensure student-athletes’ success in the classroom and in competition, as well as experience in compliance, strategic planning, fundraising and community outreach,” said UMaine president Joan Ferrini-Moody in a release.

Dr. Robert Dana, Maine’s vice-president for student life and Dean of Students, led the national search and chaired the 12-person search committee. He said Ralph “is a perfect example of an athletic director who understands the complex nature of Division I athletics in higher education.”

Settele will return to his position as executive director of UMaine’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

