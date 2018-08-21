A tractor-trailer truck hauling frozen potatoes overturned Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Etna, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. and caused traffic in the southbound lanes at mile 167 to be reduced to one lane, according to a news release from Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.
Police said the driver, 55-year-old Donald Greenwood, of Ellsworth, may have overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn off the breakdown lane. Greenwood was not injured, police said.
A crew was unloading the potatoes Tuesday afternoon, McCausland said.
